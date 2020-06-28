Lockdown continues in Maharashtra with more easing; barber shops, salons open

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that lockdown will not be lifted in the state which continues to post a record surge in new cases of covid-19. At the same time, Thackeray said there would be a stepwise relaxation in the state.

“Lockdown will not be lifted after June 30 as the risk of infection is not over yet. We are extending relaxations step by step," Thackeray said in an online address to the state.

As part of its efforts to ease restrictions under fourth phase of its ‘Mission Begin Again’, the government on Sunday allowed barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to reopen after over three months of shutdown.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the covid-19 pandemic with a tally of 1.59 lakh cases. Of these, over 74,000 are in Mumbai alone. Over 7,000 people have so far died of covid-19 in the state.

Cautioning residents that the threat of coronavirus is not over yet, Thackeray advised people to step out only for essentials. "It's not as if because we are opening up things, the threat of the disease has passed. Do not go out for non-essential things, only step out for essential things," Thackeray said adding that there will be a spike in cases owing to relaxations in lockdown curbs.

Thackeray argued that the government’s approach and treatment for covid-19 has been at par with all developed countries.

“We are keeping a track of developments across the globe and our approach and treatment for covid-19 has been at par with all developed countries. For instance when it comes to medicines, we have been using all medicines from dexamethasone to remdesivir as well as therapies like plasma therapy. But for using medicines like remdesivir, we need Centre’s approval. We had sought approval at the end of April and got it only last week," he said.

Speaking about loan waiver, which was promised to the farmers before the elections, he said, “The process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra. Now, we have decided to write off loans of the remaining farmers," Thackeray added.

As festivities kick in from next month, Thackeray appealed to residents to observe them with restrictions.

Celebrations for Dahi Handi which is celebrated with much fervour across the state every year have been cancelled this time. Thanking the mandals for the decision, Thackeray said, "I thank all the Dahi Handi mandals for taking the decision to cancel the celebrations. They took voluntary decisions and did not ask the government about it. I appreciate their efforts and support."

For the 10-day Ganesh festival which follows the Dahi Handi celebration, Thackeray said, "I appeal the pandal to adhere to restrict the idol height at 4 feet only. There will be no processions on arrival of the deity and on visarjan."

He also appealed to patients cured of coronavirus to come forward and donate plasma, adding that plasma therapy has been proving useful in covid-19 treatment and is a huge boon for the ones who are seeking treatment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via