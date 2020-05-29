Lockdown could be extended by another 15 days: Goa CM after talking to Amit Shah

Lockdown could be extended by another 15 days: Goa CM after talking to Amit Shah1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- It appears that the lockdown in the current state, may continue for 15 more days, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said
- He spoke with Amit Shah yesterday
PANAJI : The ongoing Lockdown 4 in its existing form, may be extended by 15-days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, a day after a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking to reporters in Panaji on the sidelines of a Tourism Ministry event on Friday, Sawant also said, that Goa would pitch for resumption of restaurants, hotels, malls and gyms with implementation of social distancing norms.
"I had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah ji yesterday. It appears that the lockdown in the current state, may continue for 15 more days," Sawant said, adding that the coronavirus graph in the country was rising and needed to be arrested by extending the lockdown further.
The Chief Minister also said, that there was a demand in Goa for resumption of restaurants, malls, gyms and hotels and added that the state government would request the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to restart the activities with proper social distancing norms in place.
"Most activities have started in Goa except for restaurants, hotels, malls, gyms. We believe that at least restaurants, malls and gyms should be started with social distancing norms. We will be formally informing the MHA. The (MHA) guidelines may come by tomorrow," Sawant said.
Goa currently has 31 active COVID-19 cases.
