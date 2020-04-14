Lockdown could be relaxed in some places after April 20: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today, on the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed with the aim to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He started his address to the nation by saying India is doing well to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi also thanked those people who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle.

As widely expected, he announced the extension of lockdown till 3 May.

"From the economic angle, we have paid a big price," PM Modi said in a nationwide address. "But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable."

Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions, PM Modi said.

He further added that some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with chief ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further. During the course of the meeting, the Prime Minister had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks.

Talking about the way ahead post the end of the 21-day lockdown period, the PM had said that the coming three to four weeks would be critical in determining the impact of steps taken to curb the spread of the disease.

However, several states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab among others had already announced the extension of lockdown taking into account the rising number of cases in the respective States.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 10,363, according to the data provided by the health ministry. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 339.

