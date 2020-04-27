Lockdown: Delhi HC directs AAP govt to ensure smooth functioning of ration shops

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi government to ensure that all ration shops remain operational and disburse public distribution system (PDS) food grains, in accordance with the policy formulated by both the Central Government and the state Government.

A bench comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh have passed a slew of directions on a plea filed by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhika Abhiyan seeking implementation of the National Food Security Act regarding the establishment of Grievance Redressal Committee to address the concerns of the public.

The court has directed the AAP government to ensure that the Sub-Divisional Magistrates of each district carry out strict and regular monitoring and oversight of the distribution of food grains and upload the details of shop-wise distribution of ration to both the PDS and non-PDS residents on their official website, at the end of each day.

The Delhi government has to ensure that food grains are distributed to the poor, needy and marginalized non-PDS residents from the PDS, as well as, other distribution centers stated to be set-up by them, for the said purpose.

The government has to also widely publicize and circulate the information of the compliance of the directions issued through the print and electronic media, on a daily basis.

"We observe that, the distress caused to the residents of the city, by the ongoing lockdown imposed in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, has been further aggravated by the stated denial of access to food grain to the poor, under-privileged and marginalized sections of the populace, even though we are informed at the Bar that, the GNCTD is undertaking necessary steps to alleviate their suffering through various measures, stated to include the serving of hot meals twice a day at a large number of specified locations." the court order said.

