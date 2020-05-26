Lockdown drives India’s economy into deep coma

The only silver lining lies in India’s external sector report card with India’s import cover at 15 months, the highest levels it has seen in five years. The rise in import cover however masks the weakness in the domestic economy, which has led to a slump in imports and raised the ratio. The other external sector indicators-trade balance, labour-intensive exports, and the currency rate-remain in the red. India’s trade balance as a percent of total trade slipped in the red in April (-24.6) as exports fell by a record 60% and total trade shrunk. The decline in labour-intensive exports was particularly sharp (-94.5%). However, the decline in the value of rupee against the dollar softened in April. More recent data shows that the rupee has gained in strength in May.