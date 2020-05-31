MUMBAI: Companies will require about three to six months of uninterrupted runway to potentially reach pre-pandemic level of business activity following the latest easing of lockdown curbs in place. Industry representatives, who spoke to Mint, said apart from lack of demand and labour shortage, the varying rules of operations in different states remain a key factor and could lengthen the road to recovery.

On Saturday, the central government announced a phased lifting of the lockdown, in place since 25 March to contain the spread of covid-19, to be implemented from 8 June.

Under phase 1, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services along with shopping malls and places of religious work will be allowed to reopen.

Mint had reported on 30 May, citing senior government officials, that Maharashtra, which has the highest number of covid 19 cases, will allow only essential and non-essential goods and service providers to begin operations for now, while shopping complexes and malls will have to wait longer.

"We welcome the lifting of lockdown as opening up of malls and other categories of retail said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive, Retailers Association of India (RAI).

"The biggest problem for us is the different rules for operation that are expected in not just between states but also at a local district, taluka or ward level... some places have odd-even rules for opening stores, others have restricted timings. Some local bodies say not more than five customers are allowed at one point in time, others say you cannot switch on air conditioning, even though it’s the middle of summer. We’ve been working with local governments to address these problems. They need to realise that if retail doesn’t work, industries get affected," Rajagopalan said.

The manufacturing industry, also among the worst hit by the lockdown, will also be a big beneficiary of the lifting of the lockdown but full resumption of operations may take time.

For the auto industry, this easing of restrictions will help dealerships to resume operations in some areas while also aiding suppliers. Production, though, will depend on the demand in the market," said Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motors and chairman, CII.

"Demand is slowly picking up now as construction activity resumes," Deependra Kashiva, executive director, Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association, told Mint. “But it will take at least another six months to return to pre-lockdown operating levels of 70-75% capacity. When the monsoon sets in, construction will slow down again and demand will be affected a second time."

"We’re happy to see that 60-80% of our units in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha have started operations again. Units in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which employed a lot of migrant labour from the central and eastern states, will find it more difficult since many workers have returned to their villages. Our main problem is that there is no clear visibility of demand."

Sandeep Sahni, chief executive, Patel Infrastructure, a road construction company, concurred. “We’re studying the modalities for operations in different states," he told Mint. The company has operational sites at Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab. “We’re seeing if we can move workers between our different sites because there is a shortage of labour. Once the trains start and workers come back, this problem might ease. We’re still operating at just 25-30% of our capacity. I think it will take another 2-3 months for us to return to pre-lockdown levels."

"The manufacturing front concerns still remain. The relaxation in terms of allowing labour at your plants has still not come. There is still a bar employing more than 50% labour in your manufacturing plant. So that will impact production. We are hoping relaxation comes in, even in a staggered manner, for employing labour," said Mayank Shah, Category Head at Parle Products Pvt. Ltd

Though consumer demand had started slowing down even before the coronavirus outbreak, the ensuing lockdown brought along challenges on the manufacturing and supply side. FMCG manufacturing has been hit hard by lockdown which has resulted in labor shortages, forcing companies to scale down operations. Lockdown impact has also been felt on traditional distribution and channel systems due to lack of stocks.

Going forward, businesses fear a drop in consumption, especially discretionary spend, as rising unemployment in the country will hit disposable income and in turn demand.

( Malyaban Ghosh and Kalpana Pathak contributed to the story.)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via