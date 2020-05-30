Subscribe
Lockdown eased: Here are ten new rules
Long queue of vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border as police personnel check IDs and passes of the people commuting through this route after the Haryana government sealed all borders with Delhi due to the increasing number of corona cases during a lockdown, in Gurugram on Saturday (Photo: ANI)

Lockdown eased: Here are ten new rules

2 min read . 30 May 2020 Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Phased re-opening of all activities outside Containment Zones; Unlock 1 to have an economic focus
  • Night curfew to remain in force on movement of individuals for all non-essential activities from 9 pm to 5 am

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced phase-wise resumption of economic activities in areas outside Covid-19 containment zones. Here are ten new guidelines to get the economic ball rolling again. These guidelines will come into effect from 1 June, 2020 and would be effective till 30 June, 2020.

1) Activities to be allowed from June 8 as part of Phase 1 plan: Religious places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services . Shopping malls to be allowed to open from June 8. Health Ministry would issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

2) As part of Phase II plan, schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with states and UTs.

3 ) State, UTs to hold consultations with parents, other stakeholders on re-opening of academic institutions from July. MoHFW will prepare SOP for these institutions.

4) Night curfew timing revised: Now movement of individuals prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am across country.

5) Decision on restarting international air travel, Metro trains, cinema halls, gym, political gathering wil be taken as part of Phase III plan after assessing situation at that time.

6) Lockdown will continue to remain in force till 30 June in containment zones, which will be demarcated by district authorities.

7) States, UTs to identify buffer zones outside containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur.

8) Within buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by district authorities.

9) Based on assessment of situation, states, UTs may prohibit certain activities outside containment zones or impose restrictions.

10) No restriction on inter-state, intra-state movement of people, goods; no separate permission required for such travels

