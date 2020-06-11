Lockdown eases, but streaming is now a way of life

With the novel coronavirus pandemic shutting cinemas, restaurants and sports, a large number of people in India and across the world have turned to video streaming apps for entertainment. Mint analyses the challenges and opportunities for the segment from the lockdown.

What accounts for the rise of OTTs in India?

Over-the-top (OTT) media streaming is offered over the internet, bypassing cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms. Faster internet, aided by cheap smartphones and data packs provided by telecom players across the board such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have powered the growth of more than 30 OTT entities in India, including US platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as home-grown Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, ALTBalaji and Voot. OTTs offer a combination of advertising and subscription plans, the latter, in some cases, for as low as ₹99 per month.

What has been the OTT strategy in India?

OTTs recognized the importance of local sensibilities early enough, ramping up originals featuring local stars and in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Even during the covid-19 pandemic, as all web production paused, firms like Amazon and Eros Now introduced free offers, besides launching content shot before the lockdown. Later, they began making or acquiring shows shot remotely in actors’ homes, or as in the case of Lionsgate Play, which partnered Facebook to stream new shows online every week. Latest is the trend of acquiring feature films that cannot wait for a theatrical release.

Which films will have a direct-to-digital release?

Apart from Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon has bought Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi; Ponmagal Vandhal, a Tamil film; two Kannada films, Law and French Biryani, a Tamil Telugu bilingual called Penguin and a Malayalam movie, Sufiyum Sujathayum. Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that his film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl will go to Netflix.

How have theatres responded?

This does not augur well for cinemas which already face zero revenues and have made multiple pleas to filmmakers to wait. The Multiplex Association of India had publicly urged ‘all studio partners to support the cinema exhibition sector, a vital part of the value chain’ and players like INOX have even threatened retributive measures. Film exhibition is at an all-time low with the two biggest multiplex chains, PVR and INOX reporting losses of ₹74.61 crore and ₹82.15 crore in the March quarter.

What is the best way forward?

OTT user base has seen a rise of nearly 96% during the pandemic, but experts believe the big-screen cinematic experience will never disappear in India. Occupancy in theatres may fall by 25-30% over the fiscal year but big-budget films featuring popular stars such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Radhe remain committed to a theatrical release. Cinemas believe the festive season starting October will help them bounce back. Also, OTTs cannot afford to help recoup the budgets of big films by digital sales alone.

