HYDERABAD: A day after liquor stores reopened in Andhra Pradesh, as part of easing of the lockdown curbs, the state government on Tuesday raised retail prices by 50%, effecting a cumulative hike of as much as 75%.

The decision follows crowding at liquor vendors in the state in violation of social distancing norms. The state government said it has raised prices of alcohol to discourage purchases.

Andhra allowed alcohol outlets to function, effective 4 May, in rural and urban areas, including in the red zones, from 11am to 7pm with a set of guidelines to be followed. Outlets in containment clusters and those in malls have not been allowed to resume function as of now.

The guidelines include sale personnel wearing masks, allowing only five people inside an outlet at a time, displaying the said guidelines outside the stores and informing the local police in case of crowding.

The government had said an outlet may be shut in case of violation of norms.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Monday announced a ‘special corona fee’ of 70% on the retail price of alcohol, effective today.

Andhra Pradesh today reported 67 fresh cases of covid-19, taking the total in the state to 1,717, with death toll at 34.

Of the latest cases, 38 were reported in Guntur and Kurnool districts, which together account for 867 of the total cases in the state.

There are 1,094 active cases in Andhra, with recoveries at 589.

Andhra Pradesh tested 8,263 samples in the past 24 hours.

