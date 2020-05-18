Lockdown easing: Karnataka allows buses, parks, salons to resume services

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said public and private bus services, parks, hair salons, and roadside stores, among other businesses, outside containment zones, will be allowed to resume operations.

This comes a day after the Centre announced further easing of restrictions and allowed more businesses to resume function while extending the broader lockdown till 31 May.

“Strict lockdown measures will be followed in containment zones and economic activity will be permitted in other areas," Yediyurappa said on Monday. He had held a meeting of cabinet ministers and senior officials before announcing the step.

The Karnataka government has been trying to reopen as many businesses as possible to help revive the state’s economy.

The easing of restrictions, however, come on a day when Karnataka recorded its highest single day increase with 84 covid-19 cases on Monday, including 18 in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa said unless necessary, people from other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will not be allowed be entry into Karnataka.

Yediyurappa said all four state-run bus corporations including Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other inter-district services will resume operations from Tuesday. Private bus services have also been allowed. However, buses can only ferry 30 people at a time to ensure social distancing and other safety measures are followed.

Auto rickshaws and taxis will be allowed with a diver and two passengers, while maxi-cabs can have up to three.

The chief minister said public parks will be open from 5-7 am and 5-7 pm but fitness clubs and gyms will remain shut at least until 31 May.

