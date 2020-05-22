Home > News > India > Lockdown easing: Karnataka resumes intra-state trains even as covid cases jump

BENGALURU: The first intra-state train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi commenced on Friday in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions in Karnataka.

The train will ferry at least 350 passengers from Bengaluru to a district that borders Maharashtra - the state worst hit by covid-19.

The tri-weekly train service is among the public transport facilities that the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government has allowed within the state after nearly two months of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The easing of curbs, however, has been accompanied by a sharp rise in covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

A total of 563 cases have been reported in the past five days, taking the state's tally to 1,080. The state government says that most of those who have tested positive over the past few days are those who have returned from other states.

Since Tuesday, over 2.2 lakh people have travelled in public buses between districts in the state adding to fear that they could be carriers of the novel coronavirus since most checkposts only screen for temperature.

In Karnataka, 28 of 30 district have recorded covid-19 cases.

The state government has restricted entry of people from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, among the worst affected in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
NRAI sought urgent working capital support at the lowest possible interest rate for the beleaguered restaurant industry

Lockdown concerns: Restaurant association meets Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read . 01:26 PM IST
Deserted view of a coach o Delhi Metro (ANI)

HC disposes of plea seeking resumption of public transport in Delhi

2 min read . 21 May 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi (ANI)

Delhi lockdown 4.0: Public transport, markets on odd-even basis to open

3 min read . 18 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout