NEW DELHI: Rajasthan may be on its way to normalcy with most factories opening up and labour movements allowed within the state without, restriction. It has also announced reverting to the eight-hour factory shift, according to a government cicular.

The state was the first to increase factory working hours from eight to 12 hours in early April to deal with the covid-19 situation.

Going back to the eight-hour workday makes sense at a time when the state has seen nearly 400,000 of its people returning, as part of the reverse migration, and they require jobs. A 12-hour work schedule will render many jobless amid a surplus of labour.

“Almost all factories are being opened in the state," said the circular issued by the labour and employment secretary of the state.

Movement of all workers in the state is happening without hindrances and the state has done away with the need for passes – physical or e-pass.

It added that public transport has resumed in green and orange zones and factories in the state are adhering to mandated standard operating procedures including use of safety gears and protective equipment.

"Now the (covid-19) situation is under control and the state is moving towards normalcy," said the circular, a copy of which is with Mint.

