Lockdown easing: Restaurants don't see business resumption as confusion prevails

NEW DELHI: Even as restaurants await clarity from various state government on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for social distancing that they need to follow, owners of high-end eateries say that restrictions like curfew between 9 pm and 5 am, and no permission to serve alcohol and limitation on seating will delay revenue generation for the industry.

On Saturday, the government said restaurants outside the containment zones in the country are now permitted to open for dine-in from 8 June. The owners, however, are dismayed at the lack of details provided and are expecting a slow recovery in business as social distancing norms and restricted hours will lead to fewer walk-ins. Moreover, with covid-19 cases still on the rise, diners are likely to avoid crowded places.

Chef Manish Mehrotra who runs high-end restaurant Indian Accent in Lodhi Hotel in Delhi and a casual dining place Comorin in Gurugram, sounded disappointed with confusion around the order. “We are still waiting for the state governments to give some clarity on how to proceed. If there’s a night curfew beginning at 9 pm, we will not be open for dinner. Plus if we are allowed to take only a limited number of people, will our business be at all viable? We need to consider these issues before we claim that we will re-open," he said.

That is not all. The biggest blow could come from the prohibition to serve liquor. “Even that is a grey area for now. Bars are shut. So are restaurants allowed to serve liquor?" asks Mehrotra.

Agreed Nakul Anand, chief executive officer at Riga Foods that operates Italian restaurant chain Diva: “Clarity on serving liquor and exact social distancing norms is required before we can announce re-opening," he said.

Speciality Restaurants, which owns fine dining brands such a Oh! Calcutta, Mainland China, Sigree and Sweet Bengal, among others, across the major metros, is also unlikely to resume operations. Founder and chairman of Speciality Restaurants, Anjan Chatterjee said that the order has come from the central government but states have yet to take a call. “Kolkata lockdown has already been extended till June 15 where we have 37 restaurants. Maharashtra probably is not even taking restaurants into consideration. I don’t see this going anywhere for now," he said.

Chatterjee said restaurants depend largely on migrants and they have been rushing home especially after train services resumed.

Besides, restaurants are also looking to re-negotiate rental agreements with the owners of their premises. Most of them say they will wait and open up only those outlets where they have revenue share agreements and no minimum rent guarantees to be paid.

According to a recent note by Crisil Research, India’s organised dine-in restaurants are on course for a 40-50% cut in revenue this fiscal because of the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which has led to outlet closures and job cuts.

Organised restaurants account for 35% of India’s restaurant industry, estimated at ₹4.2 lakh crore in fiscal 2019. Dine-ins are 75% of the organised restaurants, with online delivery/takeaways making up for the rest.

In the report, Rahul Prithiani, director, Crisil Research, noted that even when the lockdown is lifted, the rebound is expected to be only gradual. This holds especially for Mumbai and Delhi NCR, which make up nearly half of the organised restaurant industry in India, but are red zones accounting for over 30% of the Covid-19 cases in India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated