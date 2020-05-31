Lockdown easing: Restaurants don't see business resumption as confusion prevails

Chef Manish Mehrotra who runs high-end restaurant Indian Accent in Lodhi Hotel in Delhi and a casual dining place Comorin in Gurugram, sounded disappointed with confusion around the order. “We are still waiting for the state governments to give some clarity on how to proceed. If there’s a night curfew beginning at 9 pm, we will not be open for dinner. Plus if we are allowed to take only a limited number of people, will our business be at all viable? We need to consider these issues before we claim that we will re-open," he said.