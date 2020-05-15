Lockdown effect: India's exports in April contract by 60% to $10.3 bn

New Delhi: India’s trade basket contracted to a record low in April with merchandise exports falling 60.3% to $10.3 billion and imports shrinking 58.65%, leaving a trade deficit of $6.8 billion.

Out of 30 major exporting items, only iron ore (17.5%) and pharmaceuticals (0.25%) recorded growth, while among top import items, all posted declines.

In March, India’s merchandise exports slumped by a record 34.6% while imports declined 28.7% as countries sealed their borders to combat the covid-19 outbreak.

India’s ongoing nationwide lockdown, considered the severest in the world, has led to massive retrenchment and hardship for migrant workers. The unemployment rate climbed to a staggering 27.1% in the week to 3 May before dropping to 23.97% in the following week, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed. Around 121.5 million people reported job losses in April, the survey said.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has projected global merchandise trade will plummet between 13% and 32% in 2020 due to the covid-19 outbreak. “The wide range of possibilities for the predicted decline is explained by the unprecedented nature of this health crisis and the uncertainty around its precise economic impact. But WTO economists believe the decline will likely exceed the trade slump brought on by the global financial crisis of 2008‑09," it said last week.

