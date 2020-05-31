NEW DELHI : As lockdown 4.0 comes to an end today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for a phased-wise reopening of the economy from tomorrow. Dubbed as ' Unlock 1 ', the new rules allow religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants to open from June 8. The government has decided to allow all activities prohibited earlier in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner.

Following is a list of activities that will remain prohibited throughout India from tomorrow:

International flights

Metro train services

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, etc

Large gatherings like those relating to social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, etc

(Dates for the opening of above activities would be decided in third phase depending on the spread of coronavirus.)

Night curfew would continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities. The timings for night curfew has been revised to 9 pm-5 am.

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened only after consultations with state governments and union territories, who have been asked to take feedbacks from parents, institutions and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in July.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via