NEW DELHI: The Centre late on Friday reconstituted the empowered groups set up to monitor and coordinate activities and responses to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country, having extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks, effective 4 May.

The home ministry, in a notification, said the superannuation of several existing members of the empowered groups had prompted the need for reconstitution to ensure uninterrupted planning and implementation of response activities.

"Empowered groups under Disaster Management Act, 2005, have been reconstituted for planning and ensuring implementation of covid-19 activities," the ministry said.

On 29 March, days into the first phase of lockdown, effective 25 March, the Centre had set up 11 empowered groups to tackle the outbreak under the Disaster Management Act.

A total of 80 bureaucrats have been assigned to these groups which report to cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Aside from ensuring adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), medicines and medical equipment, the groups monitor augmentation of human resources and capacity building to fight the pandemic, along with ensuring that there are no glitches in the supply chain of essentials. They are also tasked with formulating plans and to ensure their time-bound implementation of these plans and strategies in the backdrop of rising cases of in the country.

In the past 24 hours, India reported 2,293 new covid-19 cases--the highest single-day jump--taking the total 37,336 as on Saturday, according to data from the Union health ministry. Of the total, 26,167 are active cases, while 9,950 people have recovered, and the death toll at 1,218.

