Lockdown extended in Odisha till June 1. List of restrictions here1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2021, 08:33 AM IST
All health-related services will remain operational in Odisha during the lockdown
To tackle the second wave of Covid-19, the Odisha government has extended the lockdown in the state for two more weeks. The government said in a directive, there shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19 till 5 am of June 1. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays.
Odisha currently has 94,293 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, the state registered 1,086 new cases and 22 related deaths.
Odisha lockdown: Let's take a look at the list of restrictions
On May 2, the state government had announced a 14-day complete lockdown with effect from May 5.
