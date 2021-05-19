Lockdown extended in Odisha till June 1. List of restrictions here

All health-related services will remain operational in Odisha during the lockdown

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To tackle the second wave of Covid-19, the Odisha government has extended the lockdown in the state for two more weeks. The government said in a directive, there shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19 till 5 am of June 1. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays.

To tackle the second wave of Covid-19, the Odisha government has extended the lockdown in the state for two more weeks. The government said in a directive, there shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19 till 5 am of June 1. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays.

Odisha lockdown: Let's take a look at the list of restrictions

People can buy the essentials between 6 am and 11 am by walking to the nearby markets.

All health-related services will remain operational in Odisha during the lockdown.

As per the new guidelines, street corner/roadside shops/ stand-alone shops dealing with food and the essential item will remain open on weekdays only from 7 am to 11 am. Such shops have been directed to maintain a 30 feet shop to shop distance.

Weekly and daily haats have been prohibited.

Restaurants and dhabas are allowed to operate only for takeaway and home delivery.

The government has also decided to further reduce the number of attendees in wedding ceremonies from 50 to 25, including the bride, the groom and priests.

There will be no feast in any of the functions and guests may be allowed to take away food items in packets.

Local authorities will give permission for marriages and other events.

The ceiling for the number of participants in thread ceremony/ funerals/ last rites has been limited to 20.

Inter-state and intra-state bus service will remain suspended till June 1. On May 2, the state government had announced a 14-day complete lockdown with effect from May 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}