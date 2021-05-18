Lockdown extended in Telangana till 30 May. Details here

Telangana government today extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 30 May, news agency ANI reported. The ongoing lockdown in the state was to end on 22 May

The Telangana Cabinet on 11 May decided to impose a 10-day lockdown beginning May 12 from 10 AM to prevent further spread of COVID-19, with four hours relaxation in the morning.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,982COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.36 lakh while the toll stood at 3,012 with 27 casualties, a senior Public Health Department official said.

Works related to agriculture produce, allied sectors, works undertaken with the agriculture machines, running of rice mills, transport of the paddy and rice, supplying paddy to FCI, fertiliser and seeds shops and manufacturing companies and other agri-based sectors are exempted from the lockdown, it said.

Employees of pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, pharma distributors and pharmacies, all types of medical and health services, government and private hospitals, would be given special passes and are allowed with their vehicles.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute Committees with Ministers as Chairman in all the districts, along with the Collector, District Medical and Health Officers, Drug Inspectors to conduct daily review at the respective district headquarters on the pandemic.

Transportation on National Highways will be allowed while petrol pumps would be allowed to operate.

The State cabinet has instructed the DGP to strictly implement the lockdown following the Covid guidelines, the release added.

