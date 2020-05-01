Lockdown extended till 17 May: Liquor, paan shops to open in green zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the current 40-day nationwide lockdown for two more weeks after 4 May under the the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"After a comprehensive review and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains, the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020," stated the order of the Home Ministry. 'Aarogya Setu' app is a must for people living in Covid-19 containment zones, said MHA.

However, the MHA also clarified that the liquor and paan shops in the country will be functional during the lockdown only in green zones.

"Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance from each other and ensuring that not more five people are present at one time at the shop," The MHA stated.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc is not allowed in public places during lockdown, added MHA.

The green zones will be the districts with either zero confirmed coronavirus cases till date, or no confirmed cases in the last 21 days.

On 30 April, the Union Health Ministry classified Indian districts under Red, Orange and Green zones. Out of these, 30 districts are in red zone, 284 in orange zone and 319 in green zone on the basis of incidence of cases of Covid-19, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Earlier, after just two days of allowing production and sale of liquor amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the Assam government withdrew its order after the Centre's guidelines on the extended shutdown did not give any such relaxation.





