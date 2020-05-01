Lockdown extended till 17 May: What will open, remain closed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday evening issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

The current lockdown period is scheduled to end on May 3.

"After a comprehensive review and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains, the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020," stated the order of the Home Ministry. 'Aarogya Setu' app is a must for people living in Covid-19 containment zones, said MHA.

As per the latest MHA guidelines, here's what has been allowed to operate during the two weeks:

1) In Orange Zones, inter-district movement of individuals & vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver & pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

2) A large number of other activities are allowed in the Red Zones. All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted.

3) In Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and two passengers.

4) Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in Green Zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance from each other & ensuring that not more five people are present at one time at the shop.

5) Movement of people by air, rail and road will be allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA during lockdown.

6) OPDs, medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in Red, Orange and Green zones with social distancing norms during lockdown

Here's what will remain off limits during the two weeks:

1) A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro & inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions

2) In Red Zones, outside containment zones, certain activities have been prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India. These are: plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws; taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and saloons.

3) Places of large gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gyms and places of political, cultural gatherings to remain shut.

4) Religious places and places of worship will remain shut during lockdown.

5) Hospitality services including hotels and restaurants to remain close during lockdown.

6) Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during lockdown.

7) In all Covid-19 zones, people above 65, those with comorbidities, pregnant women to stay at home, except for essential works.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated