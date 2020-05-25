Lockdown extensions economically disastrous, create another medical crisis: Anand Mahindra1 min read . 06:08 PM IST
While acknowledging that choices are not easy for policy makers, he said a lockdown extension will not help
NEW DELHI : Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said coronavirus lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis.
Acknowledging that choices are not easy for policy makers, the Mahindra group chairman said a lockdown extension would never help.
"Lockdown extensions aren't just economically disastrous, as I had tweeted earlier, but also create another medical crisis," Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.
The Mahindra Group chairman was referring to an article that highlighted "the dangerous psychological effects of lockdowns and the huge risk of neglecting non-COVID patients".
Mahindra, who had earlier proposed a comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, further said, "The choices aren't easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won't help".
"The numbers (coronavirus cases) would continue to rise and the focus must be on rapid expansion of field hospital beds with oxygen lines", the Mahindra added.
Mahindra, in an earlier tweet, had said if lockdown is extended for much longer duration then the country will be "risking economic hara-kiri". He had said that while the lockdown has been able to save lakhs of lives, its further extension could lead to severe difficulties for weaker sections of the society.
"But if the lockdown is extended for much longer, we will be risking economic hara-kiri. A functioning & growing economy is like an immune system for livelihoods. A lockdown weakens that immune system and most hurts the impoverished in our society".
On March 22, before the government announced nationwide lockdown, Mahindra had proposed such a move expressing concerns over reports that India was likely to have already reached stage 3 of coronavirus transmission.
