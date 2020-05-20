NEW DELHI : The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has issued lockdown 4.0 guidelines for the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, according to which the status quo on the to and fro movement on the Delhi-Noida border will be maintained.

"Guidelines have been sought from the administration at this point (entering Noida from Delhi), till then, instructions have been given to maintain the status quo on Delhi Noida border," Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate Suhas L.Y. said.

Noida's border with Delhi was sealed in April after several novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gautam Budh Nagar were found to have links with Delhi. The district administration is only permitting the movement of those involved in essential services and those who had administration-issued passes.

No individual or vehicle will be permitted from 7 am to 7 pm, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines also said that all kinds of goods carriers, including empty trucks and intrastate transport is allowed. But interstate buses and other vehicles carrying passengers are not permitted till further instruction. It also said all the healthcare professionals, nurses, paramedical staff, cleaners and ambulances will be allowed without any restrictions.

The guidelines also said that wearing a face cover or mask is mandatory at public places. Parks will open from 7 a..m to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Regarding public gatherings, it said that more than 20 people will not be allowed in social gatherings for wedding or last rites and not more than five people will be allowed at any public place.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited at public places. Six feet distance at wine shops and not more than five people at one time must be ensured.

In the new guidelines, women are allowed as pillion riders on two wheelers but wearing helmets is mandatory for all.

In four wheelers, only two people are allowed besides the driver and only two children are allowed to sit in the car.

Sweet shops and restaurants will be opened but only home delivery is allowed.

However, all metro services, school colleges and other educational institutions, gyms, shopping malls and complexes, etc., will remain closed.

Sports stadiums and complexes can be opened but without any audience.

