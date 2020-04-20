Lockdown has curbed doubling rate of covid-19 cases: Govt

NEW DELHI : The government on Monday said the time for doubling the rate of covid-19 cases in the country stretched to 7.5 days during the nationwide lockdown from 3.4 prior to the curbs.

The doubling rate was calculated using growth over the previous seven days, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare, even as the total number of cases reached 18,282 on Monday with the addition of 1,248 cases. The toll touched 572 with 32 fresh deaths. The maximum number of cases continue to be reported from Maharashtra, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Eighteen states and Union territories, including Odisha at 39.8 days and Kerala at 72.2 days, have a better doubling rate than the national average, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry.

Agarwal said that all covid-19 patients in Goa were discharged from hospital after recovery and now it has no active case. “Three districts across the country, Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka) and Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand), have also not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days," he said.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the recovery rate of covid-19 patients has also been steadily increasing. “It has increased from 8% in the week ending 29 March to 14% in this week," he said.

“Learnings from the small pox eradication and polio eradication programmes, as well as blocking the entry of Ebola into our country in 2014 and handling the plague in 1994 in Delhi and Surat, and tackling the Nipah virus recently, has paid rich dividends in handling covid-19," he said.

However, Amir Ullah Khan, senior research fellow at the News Delhi-based Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, said, “The alarming growth in numbers in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh doesn’t sound good and, therefore, makes any celebration premature. We can only relax once the numbers start receding for at least 15 days. This hasn’t happened except in Kerala."

Meanwhile, the central government has identified 755 dedicated covid-19 hospitals and 1,389 dedicated covid-19 health centres at the central and state levels.