Loss of learning is typical every year during the summer holidays, and even more so for disadvantaged students. However, the current closures will last much longer - that too amid other concerns such as lack of social interactions and access to academic resources. As it happens, some states with poorer learning levels may not want to open schools soon enough as their coronavirus curves are still going up rapidly. Bihar, for instance, has reported a renewed spike in infections after an influx of migrants returning home in special trains this month.