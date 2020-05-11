NEW DELHI: Days after 16 migrant workers sleeping on railway tracks lost their lives after being run over by a goods train, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday urged states to prevent workers from walking on roads or rail tracks to reach their home states.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Bhalla said if anyone is found walking on the roads or rail tracks, to reach their native place, they should be counseled, taken to nearby shelters and their basic needs of food and water taken care of. The state government must help them board Shramik Special trains or buses to reach their hometown.

On Thursday, a group of 20 migrant labourers began their journey from Maharashtra in a desperate attempt to reach their native place in Madhya Pradesh. Sixteen of them died at daybreak on Friday, run over by a goods train after they asleep on rail tracks.

Bhalla said the issue of migrant workers walking on roads and rail tracks to reach home is a matter of 'concern' and urged all states to co-operate with Indian Railways in running more special trains without any hindrance.

"Further, as requested by the cabinet secretary, all state/union territory governments should co-operate with railways in running more number of 'Shramik' Special trains so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate," the letter said.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the national transporter is gearing up to run 300 special trains every day to help migrant workers and stranded people reach their home states. Till May 11, the railways had flagged off 468 such special trains, each carrying 1,000 people on an average.

The issue of migrant workers has snowballed into a political matter amid resistance from some states to allow migrant workers to reach or move out. On Saturday, union home minister Amit Shah, in a strongly worded letter, urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to allow trains carrying migrant workers to reach the state.

On April 29, the home ministry had allowed interstate movement of stranded migrant labourers and asked states to arrange sanitized buses for transportation. Similarly, special trains carrying migrant workers were flagged off from various cities on May 1 for the first time since the lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

The special trains have been ferrying millions of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded in the lockdown to return home. These trains are planned for people identified and registered by state governments and are not open for the public at large.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated