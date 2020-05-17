MUMBAI: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Navi Mumbai may find it tough to function when it reopens on Monday, given that nearly 5,000 of workers may have migrated to their hometowns and fears of contracting covid-19, APMC officials said.

Maharashtra government on Saturday announced resumption of three APMC markets-- food grains, vegetables and spices-- from Monday in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The fruits, and potato-onion market will reopen Thursday.

“However, the markets will function only with 20% strength. The problem is that even if we open the market, since a lot of laborers have left for their villages the market may not be able to function properly in terms of unloading and delivery of goods," said Nilesh Veera, director APMC Vashi.

“Maybe only up to 100 trucks will come for unloading foodgrains and 50-100 trucks for onions and potatoes in the first few days," he added.

“But the issue is that our registered laborers have not yet come back. So far we were working with the temporary workers. Most of them have also left. The labor leaders are also not sure how many mathadis will actually report for work when the market opens on Monday," said Veera, adding that APMC officials are in the process of contacting laborers in their respective villages and trying to make arrangements for their travel back.

A majority of the mathadis are from Satara and Bor district in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, with over 30,000 cases while Mumbai has so far reported 18,555 cases.

“There is a fear created among workers in Mumbai. State government officials need to understand this. From tomorrow when we start functioning everyone will realize what is the problem. The market will be open just for the sake of remaining open," said Veera.

The transporters who carry goods from the APMC market to the retailers across Mumbai, have told the APMC officials that they don’t have drivers anymore. “So how will the market function?" asked Veera.

AMPC Mumbai has been shut since last Monday after it reported a spike in cases. APMC officials said that over the past few days, only 6,000 APMC market participants have been screened for covid-19.

“An incomplete job has been done without proper care. 9,000-10,000 APMC participants are yet to be tested. So it may not be proper to resume the market without completing checkups of all the participants," said Veera.

APMC, along with resources provided by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct checkups at the market yard when it reopens on Monday.

APMC Mumbai, located in Vashi on a 300 acre plot, is the main supplier of food grains, vegetables and fruits to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It is the apex body of around 300 APMCs in the state.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated