NEW DELHI: Since the lockdown began audio streaming platforms have seen a 32% drop in consumption till mid-April as most people stayed home, according to a report by television viewership agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen.

However, these services see podcasts, both entertainment and motivational, as a means to drive engagement given the time people have on their hands now.

“The initial excitement of being able to be home and consume large amounts of video content has led to some medium fatigue considering we weren't really preparing ourselves for this long time in isolation. Podcast listening helps create a little bubble of privacy since it is a very personal or private experience," said Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts.

IVM has seen a 125% increase in consumption of some pieces of content. Founder Amit Doshi said earlier, the platform would see big drop in listening on the weekend, though weekend listening is still lower, the gap between weekday and weekend listening has halved now. The platform is trying to keep its content a little light and easy to follow believing that feel-good, happy content is what fresh listeners want at this time. IVM’s recent shows include Cyrus Says, hosted by Cyrus Broacha, on life in urban India, politics, sports, civic sense, traffic, kids, food, and other things, motivational shows Begin the Journey and The Habit Coach and news show Smile India.

JioSaavn, the app integration of JioMusic and Saavn, has announced a new podcast line-up covering diverse millennial-centric topics and modern social issues. These include titles like Raising Parents where Mansi Zaveri, the founder of a parenting website and app, discusses the trials and tribulations of parenthood, She Warriors – New York City where attorney and entrepreneurial coach Megha Bhouraskar interviews females in New York City’s business spaces and Talking Brits in Bom Part 2, the second take on life as a British NRI in Mumbai.

“Podcasting might have been novel for India in 2016, when JioSaavn first forayed into the category but today it is a household staple for entertainment and information," Kirthi Shetty, associate vice-president, creative production at JioSaavn said in a statement. The length of their shows is very accessible, less than 20 minutes and most of them are available in both Hindi and English, allowing for a wide variety of listeners across the country to tune in.

“We are confident that these shows will resonate with our growing audience of urban Indian millennials," Shetty added.

This April, Swedish streaming service Spotify introduced new podcast playlists globally including Crime Scene and Brain Snacks, localized for each individual market. The platform has reported an increased interest in news podcasts, recognised the interest in covid-related news and put together a covid-19 hub or a collection of podcasts from platforms such as CNN, BBC World, ABC News and others.

Podcasts like Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction (CNN), Coronavirus Global Update (BBC), and Don’t Touch Your Face (Foreign Policy) besides American digital media company Gimlet’s show Science Vs, which also has a few episodes on the covid-19 outbreak, have been trending on the service. Earlier this week, Spotify announced 12 new non-fiction podcasts, including content from radio channels Radio City and Big FM, and podcast network Aawaz.com.

Gaana, the audio streaming service owned by Times Internet Ltd, has reported a 24% surge in motivational or self-help podcasts as people keep themselves focused to power through these challenging times. As of December 2019, only 40 million of India’s nearly 500 million internet users listened to podcasts. The number, though, is growing rapidly. In 2018, there was an almost 60% growth in podcast listeners in India.

“Habit formation around listening to pod hosts brings about a feeling of hanging out with your friends and hence one will look forward to tuning in every week. Podcasts can entertain, counsel, inform, teach without too much screen engagement and hence facilitate multi-tasking, which at a time like this important," Rajwade said.

