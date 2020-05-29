Lockdown impact: Eight core industries' output contracts by 38.1% in April

Lockdown impact: Eight core industries' output contracts by 38.1% in April1 min read . 05:14 PM IST
Output of eight infrastructure sectors saw 5.2% growth in year-ago period
Due to nationwide lockdown, the output of eight core industries for April 2020 contracted a whopping 38.1% as compared to decline of 9% in the previous month (March 2020).
The lockdown that was necessitated by coronavirus saw coal, cement, steel, natural gas, refinery, crude oil experience substantial loss of production in the month of April, government data shows.
