NEW DELHI: India’s factory output contracted sharply in May, though lower than the contraction in April, signaling the severe impact of the lockdown that was imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Data released by the Central Statistical Organisation showed the index of industrial production (IIP) shrank by 34.7% in May against 57.6% in April.

Though more recent leading indicators for June have signaled faster normalision of the economy, latest surge in coronavirus cases and tightening of lockdown measures by many states may derail the recovery process.

During May, manufacturing, mining and electricity contracted by 39.3%, 21% and 15.4% respectively.

“In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the period of lockdown and the subsequent periods of conditional relaxations in restrictions," CSO said.

Both manufacturing and services Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) showed significant improvement in June over May, though still in contraction zone, signaling picking up of economic activities.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month said Indian economy would contract 4.5% in FY21, reversing its rather optimistic forecast in April of 1.9% growth for the year, citing the larger-than-anticipated disruption to domestic activity in Asia’s third largest economy due to a more severe nationwide lockdown.

After IMF released its world economic outlook in April, the pandemic rapidly intensified in many countries, including India, necessitating stringent lockdown measures for a prolonged period, thus resulting in even larger disruptions to activity and massive job losses than forecast.

Though India has lifted almost all mobility and business restrictions to nurture the economy back to normalcy, many states have imposed fresh lockdown measures to arrest the escalating coronavirus cases.





