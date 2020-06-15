India’s trade basket plummeted in May though at a slower pace than the preceding month as countries sealed their borders to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Merchandise exports plunged 36.5% and imports fell 51% resulting in a trade deficit of just $3.1 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on Monday showed.

In April, merchandise exports and imports had declined by 60.3% and 58.7%, respectively.

Among major items, only export of rice, spices, iron ore, drugs and pharmaceuticals recorded positive growth in May while among major imports, iron pyrites, project goods registered growth during the same month.

A nearly two-month-long nationwide lockdown has hit India’s trade, which had been on a declining trend due to a slowing economy.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has projected global merchandise trade to drop between 13% and 32% in 2020 due to the pandemic. “The wide range of possibilities for the predicted decline is explained by the unprecedented nature of this health crisis and the uncertainty around its precise economic impact. But World Trade Organization economists believe that the decline will likely exceed the trade slump brought on by the global financial crisis of 2008‑09," it said in April.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via