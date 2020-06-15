Lockdown impact: India's exports decline 36.5% in May

Federation of Indian Export Organisations president Sharad Kumar Saraf said that though the decline in exports in May have been towards the higher side, there is drastic arrest in fall of exports compared to April. “This has been because of the partial start of businesses across the country and business orders from the markets like the US and European Union. Revival still seems a very slow process as the global business sentiments are at its lowest, impacting the supply chain and bringing slump or recessionary conditions in the economies across the world, he added.