Lockdown impact: India services PMI contracts sharply in May

Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit said service sector activity in India is still effectively on hold as output fell at an extreme rate once again during May. “Given the stringency of the lockdown measures imposed in India, it is no surprise to see the severity of the declines in April and May. With economic output set to fall enormously in the first half of 2020, it is clear that the recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels of GDP is going to be very slow," he added.