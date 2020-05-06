BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday raised taxes on liquor by a sharp 11% to shore up revenues which have declined in the aftermath of the lockdown, in place since 25 March to curb the spread of covid-19.

"We have increased excise by 11%," chief minster BS Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru, adding that the increase is over and above the 6% hike announced in the state budget on 5 March.

Karnataka has followed Delhi which imposed a whopping 70% "special corona fee" to help garner some much needed revenues amid the disruption caused by the pandemic and the lockdown.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, also announced a ₹1,610 crore stimulus package for flower cultivators, washermen, barbers, weavers, construction workers, auto and cab drivers, among others, in the state.

Revenues from alcohol is one of the biggest sources of income for the state. In the two days since liquor shops were allowed to reopen, Karnataka has collected revenue worth ₹242 crore.

Liquor sales brought in ₹21,450 crore in revenue in the last fiscal for Karnataka, higher than the targeted ₹20,950 crore. This year, the department lost out on an entire month--April--of revenue from alcohol sales. For this year, the target has been set at ₹22,700 crore.

