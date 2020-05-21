Lockdown impact: Maharashtra looks at ways to safeguard farm revenue

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met key ministers of the state to discuss ways to protect agriculture revenue amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of covid-19.

With finances hit by the lockdown, the government took stock of the situation on the agricultural front and discussed ways to preserve the revenue the state earns from cultivation of various seasonal crops.

Thackeray said his government is in talks with the Reserve Bank of India on crop loans for farmers with kharif sowing underway.

“We need to see what Maharashtra can do in the future by estimating the market in terms of food grains. We also need to look at how large-scale exports can be achieved with quality crops. We are following up with RBI on crop loans. Farmers will not be left to fend for themselves," said Thackeray.

The state has set a revenue target of ₹44,025 crore through production of kharif crops this year.

With 39,297 cases of covid-19, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country. Mumbai has recorded 24,118 cases so far.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat were among others present at the meeting.

By March, 60% work under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Debt Relief Scheme has been completed and ₹12,000 crore credited to the accounts of 1.9 million farmers in the state, a presentation during the meeting said.

“Farmers who have not yet availed benefits under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Debt Relief Scheme should be given new peak loans by the district banks without considering their arrears," the presentation added.

According to the state's crop marketing department, Maharashtra has produced 410 lakh quintal of cotton. “So far, 344 lakh quintal of cotton has been procured. The remaining will be procured during 15-20 June. Separately, 9 lakh quintal of gram has been purchased from 98,933 farmers in the state... so far 1 lakh quintal of paddy has been procured," the department said.

Maharashtra has a cultivable area of 174 lakh hectares. Around 149.7 lakh hectares are under kharif crops and 57 lakh hectares under rabi. Major kharif crops include rice, sorghum, millet, maize, tur, cotton, soybean and sugarcane. Rabi crops include sorghum, wheat and gram.





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated