NEW DELHI: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday said it has asked mall owners to waive off rentals during the lockdown period and even renegotiate commercial terms going forward as the protracted closure of malls continues to impact business.

NRAI has written to mall owners to urgently resolve commercial concerns of food and beverage retailers, it said in a statement. In its letter, the industry body expressed two concerns -- waiver of charges of rentals and a revised revenue sharing model.

“The mandated lockdown has forced us to shut shop and prevent the malls to allow entry to our guests, staff or suppliers. This is a clear case of force majeure and therefore all charges of rentals or common area maintenance for the duration of the lockdown needs to be waived off entirely," it said.

It said that future rental arrangements need to be made keeping the covid crisis in mind and how businesses will take some time to resume normalcy.

“The engagement contours in the post-covid era need to move towards a totally variable model. Such revenue-share model will ensure that the fortunes of both parties, i.e., the restaurants and the malls are firmly inter-linked. This will ensure that neither parties stand to profiteer at the cost of the other," it said.

Retailers and restaurants owners have been in talks with mall owners seeking waiver on rentals and asking for future rentals to be based on a revenue-sharing model as they stare at an uncertain demand environment.

Restaurant owners have been seeking financial support from the government as well as the industry that employs 7 million people and relies on daily walk-ins has seen a severe impact on business.

"You cannot operate on old costs with less than half of older revenue. Therefore, I reckon that revenue share is a very fair model that will ensure that malls don’t lose out if we see an unexpected early surge in business volumes," Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI, said.

Moreover, the business is likely to see a reset once the lockdown is eased as social distancing measures and consumer concern around avoiding crowded places will translate into fewer footfalls.

NRAI said it doesn’t expect a surge in business once the crisis ebbs. “As an industry, we don’t expect the volume of business in the post-pandemic period to be more than 30% to 40% of the pre-lockdown numbers," it said.

This needs to be offset by lowering fixed costs of restaurants, the NRAI said.

“Considering that the proportion of fixed operating expenses in our business is very high, this may lead to massive operating losses to many businesses unless the expenses are brought down significantly and a critical expense like rentals is converted into a variable cost. Therefore, it is absolutely unavoidable to protect the F&B Industry, which is one of the largest job generators in the country," the industry body said in its letter.

NRAI will also take up concerns around lowering costs with food service aggregators and individual landlords.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated