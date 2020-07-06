Subscribe
Home >News >India >Lockdown impact: Tea production down 54 pc in April
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Tea Estate

Lockdown impact: Tea production down 54 pc in April

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST PTI

  • Tea production in all the key states of eastern and southern India drastically declined by 54% in the month of April due to then ongoing COVID-19 lock-down
  • It was only in south India that production rose marginally

NEW DELHI : India's tea production declined 54 per cent to 39.02 million kg in April due to the nationwide lockdown to control COVID-19, according to data from the Tea Board.

The output had stood at 84.49 million kg in the corresponding month last year.

The output had stood at 84.49 million kg in the corresponding month last year.

The output had stood at 84.49 million kg in the corresponding month last year.

Out of the total tea production of 39.02 million kg in April, about 33.79 million kg were CTC (crush-tear-curl) variety, 4.74 million kg orthodox variety and 0.49 million kg were green tea.

According to the provisional data, tea production in Assam fell to 13.21 million kg in April from 44.98 million kg a year ago.

In West Bengal, tea output stood at 9.64 million kg in April as against 23.34 million kg in April 2019.

Overall, tea output in north India plunged to 23.91 million kg, from 70.47 million kg in the year-ago month.

However, the production in South India increased to 15.11 million kg, compared with 14.02 million kg a year ago.

