In order to rein in galloping coronavirus surge, the state government in Bihar has imposed lockdown till 15 May. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the decision was taken amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Detailed guidelines regarding the lockdown will be decided by the Crisis Management Group, he said. The decision was taken on Monday after discussions with ministers and government officials, he added.

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

Bihar reported 11,407 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 82 more deaths. The caseload of the state went up to 5,09,047, with capital Patna being the worst-hit. Out of 82 new deaths, Patna accounted for 24 casualties while Muzaffarpur reported 13 fatalities, Madhepura (6) and West Champaran (5). Among the 11,407 new cases, Patna's share was 2028, the health bulletin said. Other major COVID-hit districts are Gaya with 662 cases, Muzaffarpur (653) and Begusarai (510).

On the vaccination front, 72,658 beneficiaries were administered jabs Monday while a total of 74,18,981 people have been inoculated in the 45-plus age group till the date.

The state is yet to start vaccination for 18 plus population due to non-availability of the additional stock. Like in the past, the chief minister Nitih Kumar visited many parts of the capital town to see whether COVID restrictions were followed strictly or not.

