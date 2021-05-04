Lockdown in Bihar till 15 May, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar reported 11,407 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 82 more deaths. The caseload of the state went up to 5,09,047, with capital Patna being the worst-hit. Out of 82 new deaths, Patna accounted for 24 casualties while Muzaffarpur reported 13 fatalities, Madhepura (6) and West Champaran (5). Among the 11,407 new cases, Patna's share was 2028, the health bulletin said. Other major COVID-hit districts are Gaya with 662 cases, Muzaffarpur (653) and Begusarai (510).