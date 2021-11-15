Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the city government will today submit to the Supreme Court a proposal on clamping a lockdown and its modalities.

Supreme Court had on Saturday termed the rise in pollution levels an "emergency situation" and suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

The Delhi government has already announced the closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions, except those where exams are being conducted, for a week from Monday.

All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, have been directed to ask employees to work from home. No construction and demolition activity is allowed in the capital till November 17.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to consider implementing similar restrictions to contain spiralling air pollution levels.

Pollution levels have spiked in the city to alarming levels prompting the Supreme Court to direct authorities to take emergency measures to control the crisis.

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

The pollution level has gone up in the past few days. Data shows the air was clean with the air quality index below 100 till September 30, but it has been increasing afterwards continuously due to crop residue burning in neighbouring states, Kejriwal said.

"This is not the time to point finger. The Delhi government only wants to provide relief to Delhiites and children from emergency-like situation and ensure they breath fresh air," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.