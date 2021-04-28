Lockdown in Goa from tomorrow: Here is what is allowed and what's not

As many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, the Goa government has announced a lockdown from tomorrow, news agency ANI tweeted. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the lockdown in the state will start from 29 April 7 pm to the morning of 3 May.

Goa lockdown: What is allowed, what's not

Essential services & industrial activities allowed.

Public transport to remain shut.

Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed.

Borders to remain open for essential service transportation

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that the COVID-19 situation in the state worsening day by day and hospitals are working beyond their capacity.

