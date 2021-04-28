Lockdown in Goa from tomorrow: Here is what is allowed and what's not

Lockdown in Goa from tomorrow: Here is what is allowed and what's not1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
As many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday
Amid the second wave of Covid-19, the Goa government has announced a lockdown from tomorrow, news agency ANI tweeted. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the lockdown in the state will start from 29 April 7 pm to the morning of 3 May.
Goa lockdown: What is allowed, what's not
As many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday. The latest cases and casualties have raised the tally of infections to 81,908 and toll to 1,086.
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that the COVID-19 situation in the state worsening day by day and hospitals are working beyond their capacity.
