Goa health official raised concerns during a meeting over beds in Covid-19 facilities getting fast occupied
Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that the possibility of imposing certain stricter restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus will soon be discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
The CM had stated on Monday that his government was monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Goa and the neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka.
The Goa State Executive Committee (SEC) on Friday decided to strictly implement the existing Covid-19 preventive protocols across the state in wake of high-density urban areas reporting a spike in virus infections.
The committee directed the health department, police and department of information and publicity to carry out aggressive awareness campaigns in the state.
It also stressed the need for collectors and police officers to enforce the Covid-appropriate behaviour, including levying fines for violations.
Cases in Goa
The state on Monday reported 247 fresh coronavirus infections and two fatalities, taking the tally to 59,315 and the toll to 837, a health official said.
With 142 people being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Goa has gone up to 56,298, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 2,180 active cases.
With 2,046 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 5,55,457, he added.