Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that the possibility of imposing certain stricter restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus will soon be discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The CM had stated on Monday that his government was monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Goa and the neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka.

However, he said that there was no immediate plan to impose a lockdown or curfew in Goa.

Later, Rane chaired a meeting of health officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the coastal state. He later met the CM too.

During the meeting, concerns were raised over beds in Covid-19 facilities getting fast occupied.

"I met the chief minister and briefed him about the ground situation. I will be meeting him again today to decide our future strategy to counter the pandemic," Rane was quoted as saying by PTI.

The issue of imposing certain restrictions would be taken up with the CM, he said.

Enforcement of preventive protocols

The Goa State Executive Committee (SEC) on Friday decided to strictly implement the existing Covid-19 preventive protocols across the state in wake of high-density urban areas reporting a spike in virus infections.

The committee directed the health department, police and department of information and publicity to carry out aggressive awareness campaigns in the state.

It also stressed the need for collectors and police officers to enforce the Covid-appropriate behaviour, including levying fines for violations.

Cases in Goa

The state on Monday reported 247 fresh coronavirus infections and two fatalities, taking the tally to 59,315 and the toll to 837, a health official said.

With 142 people being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Goa has gone up to 56,298, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 2,180 active cases.

With 2,046 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 5,55,457, he added.

