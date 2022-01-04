In the wake of massive COVID-19 surge, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that long-term measures need to be drawn up for the control of virus spread in coming days in the state. Regarding lockdown in the state, the CM notified, government is contemplating precautionary measures without affecting the daily economic activities.

"Long-term measures have been taken to control COVID-19 spread in border districts. Long-term measures will need to be drawn up for controlling the spread of virus in the state during coming days," said Bommai while speaking to reporters here today.

"Arrangements have been made to ensure additional beds, ICU facilities, oxygen supply and adequate stock of medicines, As for any chances of declaring holiday for schools, it would be decided based on experts' suggestions," he added.

Speaking on the possibility of lockdown in the state, he said that the previous two waves of Covid had dented the economy. Since the economy is showing recovery now, the state government is contemplating precautionary measures without affecting the daily economic activities, he added.

Further the chief minister urged the citizen to follow the COVID-19 guidelines diligently. The CM Bommai was addressing a press conference at Kalaburagi Airport here today.

Meanwhile, the CM is attending meeting with the COVID-19 task force and experts in Bengaluru. State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members are also present in the meeting.

"We are planning to take strict action to curb the Omicron and COVID-19 cases which have already doubled today and Bengaluru is in red-zone as per central government report. That's why we are preparing beds, oxygen and other needy things. Experts' suggestions will be considered," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok told ANI before the meeting.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.

(With inputs from agencies)

