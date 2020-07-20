In view of the spike in the coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the lockdown imposed in Kalaburagi district has been extended till the midnight of July 27.

According to an order issued by Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, B Sharat, on July 19, the decision to extend the lockdown was taken as the "number of COVID-19 cases has not come down."

As of Sunday, there were 2,743 positive COVID-19 cases in the district, according to the state health department. This includes 1,771 cured and discharged patients, and 926 active cases. 46 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the district.

A total of 4,120 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka on Sunday. Total number of cases rise 63,772 including 39,370 active cases.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,156 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada (285), Vijayapura (171), Chikkaballapura (135), Udupi (134), Dharwad (126), Mysuru (110) and Shivamogga (104).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 31,777 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada (3,591) and Kalaburagi (2,743).

Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 6,793, followed by Kalaburagi (1,771) and Udupi (1,617).

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed private medical college hospitals to provide 50 per cent of the beds, as promised, with effect from Sunday. The chief minister said that private medical college hospitals need to cooperate as there is a sharp rise in COVID-10 cases in the city.

