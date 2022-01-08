THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that the state authorities will not impose a complete lockdown yet.

Statement comes despite the state registering an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases cases in the past few days.

The Health minister cited the effect a complete lockdown has on normal life and urged the citizens to maintain Covid Appropriate Behavior.

"The economic activities in our state and that of our people cannot be hampered now. We should work together to avoid a complete shutdown in the state. As of now we are not planning any lockdown," she said.

The Minister said the quarantine protocol for those coming from abroad was decided based on the directions issued by the Union government.

After almost a month, the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed 5,000 yesterday. There were 5,296 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Friday and today the number increased to 5,944.



The state of Kerala on Saturday reported 5,944 new Covid-19 cases and 242 virus-related fatalities.

This took the total number of affected people in the state to 52,70,179 and the death toll to 49,547, a health bulletin stated.

Of the deaths, 33 were recorded over the last few days and 209 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday with 1,219, followed by Ernakulam with 1,214 and Kozhikode with 580 cases.

