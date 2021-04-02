Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Thackeray to chair high-level meet today

Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Thackeray to chair high-level meet today1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
The meeting, scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm at CM's Varsha residence
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Friday evening hold a meeting with the state officials over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state.
The meeting, scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm at CM's Varsha residence, is likely to be attended by some officials of the union health ministry as well.
Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths on Thursday. The state has been the biggest contributor of coronavirus cases on a daily basis in the country in the past few weeks. The state currently has 367,897 active coronavirus cases and has reported over 54,000 related deaths so far.
To combat the intensifying threat, chief minister Thackeray has declared a state-wide night curfew from Sunday under the Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again' program. Officials are also considering stricter control measures, including shutting down religious places and restricting train travel, according to ANI.
