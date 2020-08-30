Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till 30 Sept, but with most restrictions eased

New Delhi: Coronavirus-related lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till 30 September but with substantial relaxations, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.

Under relaxed norms, there will be no complete lockdown on Sundays in September. The e-pass system for inter-district travel has been discontinued but the e-pass is mandatory for people coming from other states and foreign countries. All places of worship, hotels and resorts have been allowed to re-open. The places of worship can be open for public with limited number of people at a time. Tourists will be allowed in Ooty and Kodaikanal with e-pass procured from district collectors.

Intra-state bus service can resume from 1 September while Chennai Metro has been allowed to resume operations from 7 September. Government and private offices can work with 100% staff attendance but Work From Home has been strongly advised.

Big showrooms and shopping malls have been allowed to re-open while abiding by the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs. Shops and restaurants can be open till 8 pm. Parcel services from hotels and restaurants can function till 9 pm.

No re-opening of schools, colleges, cinema halls, suburban trains, swimming pools, amusement parks, beaches, zoos, museums, tourist spots, until further orders.

The state government's decision assumes significance in the wake of Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines that state no local lockdown can be imposed anywhere outside containment zones.

Tamil Nadu's overall Covid-19 tally reached 4.22 lakh on Sunday with 6,495 new cases getting detected in the last 24 hours. There are 52,721 active cases in the state with total number of recoveries at 3.62 lakh. 94 more virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 7,231.

