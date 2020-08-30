Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till 30 Sept, but with most restrictions eased

Under relaxed norms, there will be no complete lockdown on Sundays in September. The e-pass system for inter-district travel has been discontinued but the e-pass is mandatory for people coming from other states and foreign countries. All places of worship, hotels and resorts have been allowed to re-open. The places of worship can be open for public with limited number of people at a time. Tourists will be allowed in Ooty and Kodaikanal with e-pass procured from district collectors.