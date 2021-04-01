OPEN APP
Chennai: In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing coronavirus-related lockdown till 30 April, news agency PTI reported. The state-wide lockdown has been extended under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The government has further issued guidelines to implement the test-track-treat protocol according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan.

According to the order, there was a need to ensure that the RT-PCR tests conducted were uniformly distributed across all districts with adequate testing to be done in districts reporting a high number of infections.

Containment zones have to be "demarcated" and prescribed containment measures should be implemented within such zones. "Effective demarcation of containment zones in vulnerable and high incidence areas is key to break the chain of transmission and controlling the spread of the virus. The containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities...," PTI quotes Rajeev Ranjan as saying.

The total active cases in the country crossed the 5.5 lakh mark on Wednesday as 53,480 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24-hours.

The union health ministry on Wednesday informed that eight states accounted for 84.73 per cent of the COVID-19 cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of daily cases with 39,544.

As many as 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 recoveries and 19 deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu today.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.



